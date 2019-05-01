Oppong Nkrumah Charges Diaspora Affairs Office To Speed Up Policy Document

The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has charged the Office of Diaspora Affairs under the Office of the President to hasten the diaspora development policy document.

The policy document is targeted at Ghanaians living abroad and seeks to encourage them to bring their technical skills, money and investment opportunities back home for the growth and development.

Mr. Nkrumah made the comment while delivering the keynote address at the 2019 global media launch of the Ghana Diaspora Celebrations and Homecoming Summit in Accra on the theme, “Recognising Diaspora Contributions towards Nation Building.

He praised the immense contributions of the diaspora community and disclosed that the Akufo-Addo government acknowledged the potential role that they can play in helping to stimulate the development agenda.

“The potential value of the diaspora community to the local economy is immeasurable and helps the President's Ghana Beyond Aid vision agenda,” the Minister said.

The Ofoase Ayirebi legislator said “many ideas and feedback from the Diaspora Homecoming summits have been put in good use, for example extending the duration of passports from five to 10 years and the recent measures by government to reduce port charges.

He also encouraged the diaspora community to explore how to use technology to impact the growth agenda back home.

Mr. Nkrumah appealed to the community to spread the news globally about the upcoming summit which takes place in July this year.

