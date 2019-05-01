Can E-Procurement Also Prevent Judges From Taking Bribes?

"E-Procurement will eliminate corruption," according to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, after launching Ghana’s Electronic Procurement System in Accra on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Congratulations, Dr. Bawumia. From your perception, you want to convince Ghanaians that corruption, this incurable cancerous disease, can be eliminated by the mighty strength of e-procurement.

In my opinion, no matter how effective this e-procurement may be, Ghana will still experience corruption because there is something called "invincible corruption," which takes place in various ways and never detected, yet the impact remains the same, widespread poverty, and unemployment.

Let me explain, Dr. Bawumia, in your position as the Vice-President, it will be very difficult to evaluate Ghana's judiciary system and come out with the true report that it is one of the most corruptible judiciary systems in the world.

In Ghana, many judges regularly and knowingly execute unjust sentences. They exist only for this. There is no justice if you don't have the dollar and rich people or elites who break the law are never prosecuted because of a bribe.

Dr. Bawumia, how can the e-procurement solve this problem?

If you'll agree with me, Ghana's judiciary system is extremely famous not because they put high corruptible officials, such as Nyantakyi behind bars but only goat and fowl thieves. This kind of vague corruptible court procedure is throughout Africa.

Also in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, everyone knows what a court is, and they expect nothing good from it, after all, the judges know what the people think of them, and therefore also do not try to pretend that they are doing something useful for society.

Ghana is moving forward, therefore we need to follow developments and technology, thus; I really appreciate the government's efforts in finding solutions to corruption in the country.

E-procurement activities determine a qualitative improvement of products rendered by the public administration, promotes innovation and guarantees a good use of the available financial resources but on a wider scope can't fight corruption.

Your administration is trying very hard to make things easier for Ghanaians, I think many Ghanaians appreciate that, However, there are other serious problems affecting the country you can't pretend everything is normal. One of such problems is Ghana's judiciary system which doesn't function or is dead.

I don't know the reason behind the appointment of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu. The special prosecutor has completely neglected his role in the position of effectively executing the legal system, law-making, law-realization, and law-enforcement to go through the court.

He might be a good lawyer or whatever in the past but at the moment, he is not doing his job well because he is under a higher authority turning him around like a puppet on a string.