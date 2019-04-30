When was the last time you did something good to a person without telling others?

There are many of us who have fallen in love with our images. Just like looking at yourself in a river and loving your reflection more than your being. This people are attention seekers. They are more concern about their reputation that their character.

They do everything possible to project good image to others. Even with the least act of kindness, they want others to know. Probably such individuals are the reason why this popular saying was coined, “when you are giving to the poor; leave your camera home.”

I can’t tell one’s intention. But I do believe one’s action can spark an act of kindness in many. But those who do things for others just to keep a good image and feed their ego are bound to failure.

One’s good deeds should be an offering to the Lord.

Let’s consider this scenario.

Supposedly, you are giving an offering to your deity, do you take a picture of it to feed your ego? Or do you go about telling others how much you gave?

No!

In this instance, let us do same for one another because the same God lives in us all. As it has been chronicled in the bible, don’t let your left hand know what the right hand is doing.

At least we should strive to do nice things for people who will never find out. For a man to constantly do good without caring for the approbation of his fellow men is indeed the highest sacrifice man can perform.

And that sacrifice is a form of worship to God.

Let us show genuine love to one another.

It is well

Author: Tsifodze Ernest

All images and names used in this story do not reflect the true identities of the original characters