Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30.04.2019 General News

Bawumia Receives UK Foreign Secretary

Staff Writer
News Vice-President Bawumia with British Secretary Of State For Foreign and Commonwealth, Jeremy Hunt
APR 30, 2019 GENERAL NEWS
Vice-President Bawumia with British Secretary Of State For Foreign and Commonwealth, Jeremy Hunt

The UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Jeremy Hunt, has paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Bawumia at the Jubilee House.

The courtesy call forms part of his two-day visit to Ghana.

They discussed bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK), as well as matters on West African Regional stability and development.

430201964129 l5grj7u3h1 uksecretayrvisitsbawumia300x213

Ghana and the UK signed a joint declaration on various matters of economic and social development.

The UK government has provided funding support for three major infrastructure projects to be commenced in the next few months.

The projects include Phase two and modernization of the Kumasi Central Market, construction of New Terminal Building at the Tamale Airport, and completion of the Bekwai Hospital.

---Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line