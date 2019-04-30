Auditor General Indicting Me Over 64k Loan Unfair – Former CEO to PAC

“It is not my intention to cheat Ghana Heavy Equipment after running it for 16 good years, if you look at the services I have provided to the company, from 2000 to date. I will want us to look at it like the 43,000 is there and I need to pay, I will plead that we sort it out using whatever the company owes me.”

A former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Heavy Equipment Company Limited, Yidaba Mahami says it was unfair treatment by the Auditor General after its 2016 report indicted him of defaulting full payment of a GHc 64,000 loan he took from the company.

According to him, the auditors were unfair to him by not giving him the opportunity to respond to their findings before making it known to the public.

He made this comment, following an order by the Public Accounts Committee for him to pay back the debt owed the company and with interest.

Mr. Mahami is not the first individual to raise concerns over the Auditor General’s modus operandi.

Other individuals indicted in other reports by the Auditor General have expressed similar concerns.

Waste Management Company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has said it is already in court over allegations made against it in a recent Auditor-General's report.

The Auditor-General served notices to Zoomlion, some three former National Health Insurance Authority Chief Executives, as well as the current one, ordering them to refund an amount of over GHc400 million following revelations of wrongful payments made to the waste management giant during their respective tenures.

Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion, Emma Akyea-Boakye in a Citi News interview said they are in court because they disagree with the Auditor-Generals decision against them in the report.

“Yes, we have knowledge of that report. We have read through it, we appreciate what is in there, but we disagree with the decision of the statement. And so for further actions we have appealed to the court and we are waiting for the court to decide. And so we will wait until the court decides,” Emma Akyea-Boakye added

---citinewsroom