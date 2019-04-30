Old Students Aquinas Muslim Association Gives To Alma Mater

The Old Students of St. Thomas Aquinas Muslim Association donated computer and books to the school’s library last Friday 26th April.

The items valued at about ¢9,000 were received by the school librarian, Pius Dogodzi, Head Master of the school, Paul Amoasi Baidoo and President of the St. Thomas Aquinas Old Students Association, John Amuzu.

Presenting the items on behalf of the association, chairman of the group, Issaka Nettey, said the gesture pointed to the continual interest of the old students in the welfare of the school.

"We are sending a signal that they (current students) may leave Aquinas but Aquinas must continue to live in them," he added.

