Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30.04.2019 General News

Old Students Aquinas Muslim Association Gives To Alma Mater

Staff Writer
News Issaka Nettey said the gesture pointed to the continual interest of the old students in the welfare of the school 
APR 30, 2019 GENERAL NEWS
Issaka Nettey said the gesture pointed to the continual interest of the old students in the welfare of the school 

The Old Students of St. Thomas Aquinas Muslim Association donated computer and books to the school’s library last Friday 26th April.

The items valued at about ¢9,000 were received by the school librarian, Pius Dogodzi, Head Master of the school, Paul Amoasi Baidoo and President of the St. Thomas Aquinas Old Students Association, John Amuzu.

Presenting the items on behalf of the association, chairman of the group, Issaka Nettey, said the gesture pointed to the continual interest of the old students in the welfare of the school.

"We are sending a signal that they (current students) may leave Aquinas but Aquinas must continue to live in them," he added.

---Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line