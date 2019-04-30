Group Commends Peace Council Mediation To Disband Party Militia

“First of all, the Coalition would like to commend the Mediation Committee for the thorough work done to bring the two Parties to a common ground yesterday,” a CCSAPV statement reads. “This has provided some hope in the total resolution of the Vigilante impasse and possible eradication of these groups from our political setting.”

The Coalition of Civil Societies Against Political Vigilantism has monitored a roadmap created to instill confidence in the vigilante mediation process.

On Monday, CCSAPV monitored the second meeting between the National Democratic Congress (NDC ) and the National Patriotic Party (NPP ), as they discussed innovative ways to disband all vigilante groups across the country.

The Coalition explained peace talks between the two parties will go a long way to make the mediation process effective, adding that on field knowledge and experience will come in handy as they head into the next round of arbitrations.

We have communicated to the Peace Council our excitement as well as our resolve and commitment to fully participate in the process and to support the process with all our resources and expertise.

Read the full statement below:

The Coalition of Civil Societies Against Political Vigilantism yesterday monitored the second meeting between the two main Political Parties on the roadmap for the disbandment of all Vigilante Groups across the Country.

First of all, the Coalition would like to commend the Mediation Committee for the thorough work done to bring the two Parties to a common ground yesterday.

This has provided some hope in the total resolution of the Vigilante impasse and a possible eradication of these groups from our Political setting.

The Coalition is excited by the decision to official invite the full participation of Civil Societies, Relevant Agencies and other Interest Groups as it has been our position right from the beginning of this mediation talks.

We believe this will go a long to make effective the mediation process as a lot of on field knowledge and experience will come in handy during the next round of mediations.

We have communicated to the Peace Council our excitement as well as our resolve and commitment to fully participate in the process and to support the process with all our resources and expertise.

We have also reiterated some concerns to the Peace Council to consider in setting up the roadmap for the mediation process.

We want to use this opportunity to call on Government to show a lot more commitment for this mediation process by issuing a white paper on the Short Commission's Report or come up with Government's official position on the report and quickly outdoor a roadmap for the implementation of the recommendations of the report.

We believe this will bring a lot more confidence into the process as the actual mediations are set to commence on 27th of May, 2019.

Signed:

Mensah Thompson

Chairman,CCSAPV

0542120628

Alimatu Issahak

Executive Secretary, CCSAPV

0244222675

Cc.

The Presidency

Ministry of Interior

Committee of Defence and Interior, Parliament

The Peace Council

All Members,CCSAPV

CODEO

All Media Houses.