1D1F: Wassa Amenfi to Benefit From Starch Factory

Conversion of cassava into industrial starch is expected to commence at New Aboi in the Wassa Amenfi Municipality of the Western Region as a One District One Factory (IDIF) initiative

The Wassa Amenfi Municipality has cultivated a huge plantation cassava on 550acres of land at New Aboi a suburb of Amanfi within a period of 6 months and are about to start a 100 acres of land cultivating raw materials for the starch factory.

In ensuring the effectiveness and progress on the initiative, the Western Region Minister, Hon Kwabena Okyere Darko visited the farm to familiarize himself on the progress of the 1D1F project at New Aboi.

Speaking to thepressradio.com after the inspection, Hon. Okyere Darko stated that, the IDIF programe initiated by the NPP government is really having an impact on the youth in the district most especially farmers are at the area.

“I am happy with the hard work and great input of the farmers and urged them to continue with their good work to achieve their goals and also to fulfill the promise of the president in to reality." He said.

He pointed out that the region has all the resources needed to grow the country’s economy; “We need to work to own the productive sector as a region”.

He assured the Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, that the Regional Coordinating Council is ready to work with the chiefs to bring about needed development.

The Community Relation Officer of Amenfiman Plant Limited in charge of the project (1D1F) Mr. Moses Kobena Boakye at new Aboi plantation site revealed that 550acres of land is currently used for the beginning of plantation (Cassava) and are about to start 100 acres of land to be able increasing the production of the raw materials for the starch factory.

“We are waiting for an approval from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and within 7 months we will start harvesting the cassava and also waiting for the factory to start so that we can send the cassava there after harvesting it." He mentioned.

He also disclosed some of their challenges which is not increasing productivity in their work which includes farm medicines, water, light and poor road network.

We need the president to help and support with farm tools and medicines to ensure massive production than the current one and also to be able meet up to expectations." He pleaded.

The Municipal chief Executive for Wassa Amenfi, Hon Helena Appiah also urged the youth to involve themselves in farming work since the chiefs of the area are willing to give out land out for farming.

She assured the farmers of consistent water supply and access roads for outgrowers to transport their produce to the factory.

Source: Thepressradio.com/Sheilla Morcher