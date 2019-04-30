Over 56 Schools And 15,219 Pupils Are Benefiting From The Sfp In The Sunyani West District.

The Sunyani West District Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs. Christiana Kamkam says, over fifty six (56) KG and Primary schools and about 15, 219 pupils in the district are benefiting from the Ghana School Feeding Program.

In an interview with Space Fm Sunyani,Mrs. Kamkam said, in KG, about 1,907 Boys are benefiting from the program, 1, 982 Girls are also benefiting from the program, whilst in Primary, 5,770 Boys and 5,546 Girls are benefiting.

According Mrs. Kamkam, the worrisome situation about the program is the lackadaisical attitude of parents towards the program.

She said, parents are deliberately refusing to support their wards in their small way, which according to her, is affecting the progress of the School Feeding Program negatively in the Sunyani West District lately.

The Sunyani West District Director of GES said this when he was speaking at the Community Durbar on Social Auditing, held at Chiraa over the weekend.

The durbar was organized by the Sunyani West District Office of the National Commission for Civic education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Sunyani west District assembly.

The aim of the Social Auditing is to promote community ownership of developmental projects and policies, increase awareness of the operations of the Local Government and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.

She said parents who are supposed to provide their wards with bowls or plates are not providing them to their wards.

She said pupils eating from polyethylene bags, which he stated have health implications on them.

Mrs. Kamakam said education is a shared responsibility and therefore, asked parents to invest in their wards education by providing them with the basic educational necessities.

According to her, no nation can develop without education and government alone cannot shoulder all the education responsibilities and appealed to parents and other stakeholders to do their part for the development of education in the country.

On the interventions the GES has made in the educational sector, the Sunyani West District Director of Education said, about four years ago, USAID had provided teaching and learning materials and has introduced LEARNING SYSTEM, which is being implemented at some selected 100 Districts including the Sunyani District in the country.

Under the system, she noted that they have trained 95 Basic teachers, 86 Primary One school teachers and 85 Primary Two teachers, have trained 73 Head teachers and 73 Curriculum use have also been trained.

On the Free Senior High School policy, the education director said, it has increased enrollment at the senior level drastically.

The Sunyani West District Chief executive, (DCE), Mr. Martin Obeng recounted the numerous developmental projects his administration has constructed in his two year administration.

According to Mr. Martin Obeng, the projects include Doctor’s Bungalow, toilets, schools, hospitals and water facilities.

Mrs. Margaret Abrafi –Appiah, the Sunyani West District Director of the NCCE in her welcome address, charged the participants to get involved in the campaign against corruption.

According to her, the campaign is being done in churches, mosques and at other public gatherings and asked the participants to get involved in governance at the local, regional and national levels , which he believes can help to reduce corruption at every area of the country’s life.

Mrs. Abrafi –Appiah called on them to demand accountability from duty bearers. She said the NCCE in corroboration with the European Union (EU) is partnering the Sunyani West District Assembly in embarking what she called social editing.

Social Editing, she meant, the citizens must be involved in any developmental project being undertaken in their communities.