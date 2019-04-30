We Have Supported 401 Pwd’s In Tain –dce

The District Chief Executive for Tain, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has said the Assembly under her leadership in the year 2018 supported Four Hundred and One (401), People with Disabilities of all kinds in the district in the disbursement of the disability fund in the areas of education, medical support and economic empowerment to empower them economically to sustain their lives.

According to the DCE, in 2018, a total amount of Two Hundred and Forty –Nine Thousand, One Hundred and Sixty six Ghana Cedis, Ninety one Pesewas (Gh₵245,166.91) was received out of which Two Hundred and Twenty-two Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty-One Ghana Cedis, Twenty-Five Pesewas (Gh₵222,221.25) was disbursed to the beneficiaries.

Madam Charity Dwommoh said the decision of the assembly to procure and distribute business kits to persons with disability in the district was not only to make the beneficiaries financially sound but to also create employment opportunities which a lot of them are doing well with it.

She said the assembly has identified some challenges which management is working hand in hand with the Disability Fund Management Committee (DFMC) and the Ghana Federation for Disability Organizations (GFD) to reform the programme to be able to address the challenges therein.

Some of the challenges she mentioned have to do with equity, data management and non-utilization of the items by some of the beneficiaries.