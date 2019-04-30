Bono Regional Minister Thanks God For Many Blessings

After receiving a rousing welcome by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful, residents and government officials last Saturday as they took over the administration of the region, Bono Regional Minister Hon. Evelyn Kumi Richardson and her Deputy, Hon. Siaka Stevens on Sunday April 24th, 2019 joined congregants of Temple of Praise Church in Sunyani to give thanks to God for the blessings conferred on them.

The new Regional Minister,who received a warm reception at the church,stated that her outfit will work hard to help the region to achieve less conflict and more development.

“Progress and development can only be attained through unity and therefore I would call on all religious leaders, political parties, stakeholders,Regional Security Agencies and traditional authorities to channel their energies to peace building of the region and to be development-oriented” she added.

The first female regional minister for the region,Hon. Evelyn Kumi Richardson expressed her determination to work for the accelerated development of the region.

“My doors are opened for everybody,let’s come together as one family and If we are able to stand together and work together, we will put this region on the map for all the good reasons. I need your support as I can’t do it alone” she said.

She called for unity among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region and urged them to come together as one family to make the party stronger in the region.

Hon. Evelyn Kumi Richardson thanked God for many blessings and the opportunity to serve her people says, “It is not by might, nor by power, but by unfailing love and compassion that has brought me thus far”.

Meanwhile General Secretary of Temple of Praise Ministries International (TOP), Rev Adu Kyeremeh advised the new Regional Minister, Hon. Evelyn Kumi Richardson not to surrounded herself with people who will always praise her but rather bring everybody on board.

“This would help you to achieve your vision and to accelerate development of the region” he added.

He urged the Minister to consult former regional ministers for more ideas and told her to desist from frequently explaining herself on the media.

“I know you have aides like Maxwell Mahama and Nyamaa Kuffour, have you heard or seen President Akufo Addo on radio or TV explaining why he took certain decisions. I’m sure you will answer NO. That is what you have to do, you are not a TV or Radio Minister. Let your aides do the talking and they should only tell the truth and nothing else”, the presiding pastor added.

Rev Adu Kyeremeh called on the Minister to be proactive when it comes to tackling issues and to prove her critics wrong by abiding by the rules and regulations governing her office.

“Use the Christian principles as you go to the residency. Learn on the job and I bet you when you abide by laid down rules and regulations you will achieve your set targets. The controversies that surrounded your appointment should goad you on to work harder since opposition in politics is meant to curb complacency.

“You made history when you were appointed as the first female Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sunyani. And you are making history now as the first Bono Regional Minister. Let your name be left as a footprint in the sands of time in the history of the region”, he advised.

Rev Adu Kyeremeh, prayed to God’s guidance and protection for her to succeed in her new job.

Some party executives and supporters,family members and friends, accompanied the Regional Minister and her deputy to the thanksgiving service.

Source: Pulsenewsgh.com