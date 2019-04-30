NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter Mourns Madam Louisa Nelson

It is with deep sense of grief and sorrow, that we announce the sudden and untimely demise of Madam Louisa Nelson, NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter Women’s Organiser.

The sad event occurred on Friday, 26th April 2019 in London after she was rushed to the hospital after falling ill at home just before 1:00 am the same day.

Madam Louisa Nelson was a committed, dedicated and altruistic member of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter long before and throughout her first term as the Chapter Women’s Organiser which started in 2013 and the second which began in September 2018 until her sad demise.

Madam Louisa Nelson is one of the unsung heroines of NDC as she has contributed immensely to the growth of the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter. She will indeed be sorely missed by the NDC fraternity.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family - especially her children, sister and mother during this difficult time.

We shall in due course inform NDC members and sympathizers of the funeral arrangements once the family makes a decision on that.

Madam Louisa Nelson aka Mama Lou, Rest in Peace.

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter