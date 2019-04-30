Modern Ghana logo

First Deputy Speaker Escorted Out

Staff Writer
First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei Owusu stopped midway a speech he was delivering at a programme to discuss the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) bill complaining he was not feeling well.

He had to be escorted out of the premises and rushed to the hospital on Tuesday.

More soon...

---Myjoyonline

