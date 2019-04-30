Bye Bye Sir Bukari -- Gordon Offin-Amaniampong writes

May your road be smooth and broad.Remember to fill your lamp with enough fuel so that darkness will not find you.

I also wish you Godspeed as you take this labyrinth journey from the presidency-- Jubilee House to our society.

And whether you're from Hamile, Axim, Adafienu or Konongo this is the society that molded and nurtured you.

This society knows it all. But we don't do it all. If Saul had lived here he would have paid himself a zillion pounds of our hard earned money and married ten scores of our beautiful curvy women.

You're very much familiar with this society. Well aware of "Dumfo-Kumfo". They'll praise you and crucify you at the same time.

Don't forget, this is where the old folks severed your umbilical cord. It's a society that appears to glorify corruption.We hate to say it. But that's an undeniable fact. Everybody talks about its prominence in the society, yet we all pretend to be saints or sacrosanct.

Oh boy how 'd we get here?

So, the frogs didn't croak all night for nothing. They knew it was an exercise in futility, yet Mr. Bukari kept going and going.

I personally didn't know how far and how fast you intended to keep the rock rolling from the top of the mountain, Rockson.

But I bet you fought so hard to redeem your irredeemable self. You literally, had your back thrust deep onto the sharp edge of the Pen, I could observe from afar. This is a wake call to all and 'Sandra' (sundry). Indeed, the pen is mightier than the sword.

Corruption has no friends.

Why do I say so? Because nobody wants to be referred to as being corrupt.. Even though it smells around everybody.

The stubborn fact is the ugly guy (corruption) knows all his friends by name, by age, by status, by colour and by faith. He knows their going outs and their coming ins. They labour like bees all day and all night long.

Basically, this is the latest news in Ghana. Minister of State at the Office of the President, Rockson Ayine Bukari has resigned from his position, days after he was caught on a leaked tape attempting to bribe a journalist to ‘kill’ a story.

According to a statement from the presidency, Mr Bukari’s tendered in his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Monday 29th April, 2019.

His decision to resign, according to the statement was “in order not to allow the tape to disrupt the focus on government in delivering on its mandate”.

Rockson Bukari was caught on tape trying to prevent the Starr FM Upper East region correspondent from publishing a damning story against a Chinese mining company when he was the Upper East regional minister.

Mr. Bukari tried bribing the journalist with GH¢5,000 cash in a brown envelope and a brand new motorbike to stop the story from going public.

The regional minister was reassigned to the presidency when the story first made waves in 2018, but after it resurfaced about a week ago, Mr Bukari who failed to convince Ghanaians that he was trying to make peace and not bribe the journalist has resigned.

The communique from the office of the president said Rockson Bukari “resigned as a matter of principle”.

In 1873, Mark Twain also knows as the 'father of America literature together with his friend Charles Dudley co-authored 'The Gilded Age'.

The book was about political corruption that was prominent in America after the civil war.This period of time is referred to as the Gilded Age because of the success of this novel.

And it's understood that most of Twain's famous quotes about anti-corruption is in this novel. Thus I will share one with you.

"No country can be well governed unless its citizens as a body keep religiously, before their minds that they're guardians of the laws and that the law officers are only the machinery for its executions nothing more," Mark Twain.

Is this society doing that?

This society seems to have become ordinary spectators. It's a society that tends to gloss over everything.

This society has knowingly or unknowingly supervised and conspired with foreigners to pillage its own wealth. She's aided and abetted in the pollusion of its atmosphere and its water bodies. Literally, she's allowed her forests, rivers and ecosystems to be bastardised.

We talk about the Chinese as though they descended from Jupiter as UFOs. The Chinese don't know where our diamonds, manganese, and gold are located. They've no idea where to find the mineral resources.We take them through the rugged terrain, the high mountains and sell our birth rights to them..

What else is left?

It takes a Ghanaian to break the neck of his/her fellow Ghanaian. We're our own enemies.