I Endorse "chancellor" For The Tescon President Position

Chancellor's love for the New Patroitic Party (NPP) started way before he even entered Senior High School (SHS), as young as ten (10) years, he would insist on following family members to every NPP gathering clouded in full regalia of the NPP, I fully recollect how he numerously landed into trouble continuously with some of his teachers who were known members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Senior High level due to his vociferous nature with regard to defense of NPP in school. A behavior and a love he didn't allow the intimidation of these known NDC teachers to quench.

His undying passion is a no wonder why his "NPP Promoting Political Activities" didn't die, but continued at the university level which eventually got him handling key politically strategic and tactical agendas and positions such as; the 2016 elections Outreach Team member, 2016/2017 University Hall Cordinator, 2016 elections transport cordinator for Brong Ahafo and Central region, 2016 elections campaign team member and 2018/2019 Organiser, for the TESCON and NPP on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus.

With the above exemplary proven passion for the TESCON and NPP, and since TESCON had its root from KNUST, there would always therefore be the need to get the best to head TESCON-KNUST so as to help TESCON-KNUST to always retain its glorious armoury, as a result, I doubt there can be any better person to head the TESCON-KNUST President position for the 2019/2020 year than Emmanuel Bannor well known as Chancellor.

I choose Chancellor, because TESCON-KNUST deserves the best and the best is Chancellor.

May TESCON-KNUST never be dodged with the great talent inherent in Chancellor, and his huge competencies he has to offer.

I will therefore humbly plead with the TESCON-KNUST delegates to settle on Chancellor for the sake of the betterment of TESCON-KNUST.

I endorse Emmanuel Bannor the Chancellor.

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa