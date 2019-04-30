Deborah Ahenkorah and Sarah Odedina form Accord Literary to partner in a search for African writers for worldwide publication

UK based editor Sarah Odedina will work with Ghana-based publisher Deborah Ahenkorah to find, mentor and take to publication writers of children’s and YA fiction based on the continent of Africa. The objective is to encourage the wealth of talent and to get the authors work out to a worldwide readership. Today the pair have launched their open-call for submissions from writers and all details of how to submit can be found on the website www.accordliterary.com

Sarah Odedina says: This is the most wonderful opportunity to partner with Deborah who has lead the way in publishing excellent books from African writers and nurture new talent. The appetite for diverse authors and their stories is being driven by audiences in the UK and in America. To be able to bring to those readers books that draw on Africa and African experiences for their narratives, is a really exciting initiative.

Deborah Ahenkorah says: There is a very strong need for the global conversation about diverse books to include African children's books written and illustrated by Africans. The children's publishing industry in Africa is a hotbed of literary talent and we are thrilled through this partnership to be able to put such a global spotlight on the stories that are coming out from across Africa."

Bios:

Sarah Odedina has worked in the world of children’s books for over 20 years. During her career she has published five Carnegie Medal winning authors, and numerous best- selling prize winning writers in the world of children’s books. Sarah is currently Editor-at-Large for Pushkin Children’s Books as well as editor for SCOOP, a bi- monthly magazine for young readers. Sarah runs workshops and a mentorship program for BAME authors based in the UK which is ACE funded.

Deborah Ahenkorah is the founder of the Golden Baobab Prize, the prestigious pan African literary award which over the past ten years has discovered and supported children's book authors and illustrators across Africa. Deborah has recently launched a children's publishing house, African Bureau Stories.

For more information please contact Sarah Odedina on [email protected] or Deborah Ahenkorah on [email protected]