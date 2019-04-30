Review Single Spine Now – University Workers Demand

The Chairman of the Sunyani Technical University chapter of the Technical University Workers Association of Ghana (TUWAG), Kofi Abrefa is calling for the immediate review of the Single Spine Salary Structure for the benefit of the low income earners in the public service especially junior staff.

He said the review will bring some equal level in the structure.

Mr Abrefa is proposing that either the basic salaries of junior staff be adjusted upward or the annual percentage increase of public sector workers of ten percent increased for junior staff.

Mr Kofi Abrefa was speaking at a send-off party in Sunyani in honour of seven retired members of the association who rendered dedicated service to the university.

Mr Kofi Abrefa decried the wide gap between junior and senior staff coupled with poor conditions of service.

He called for urgent steps to address the conspicuous disparities in the SSSS.

He urges the management of STU to increase the medical allowance of staff from the current Ghc 200 to Ghc 400.00.

Mr Abrefa further called for the inclusion of a representative of junior staffs on the university’s governing council as a matter of urgency to also point to their grievances.

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor of STU, Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah commended the association for recognizing the hardwork and contributions of its retired members.

He hinted that the university will take steps to acknowledge the contributions of staff who would be retiring in the near future.

The retirees namely; Mrs Janet Akua Animah, John Kofi Awuah, Richard K. Amponsah, Mrs Theresa Ama Bronya, Frederick Hinneh, Emmanuel Kwaku Mensah and Yaw Gyemera; were each presented with a brand new refrigerator and other items.

Mrs. Janet Akua Animah, on behalf of the retired staff, expressed her appreciation to the association and the entire staff of the University for the memorable day.