3 Arrested For Stealing Sheep In Bono East

Three people believed to be part of a sheep and goat stealing syndicate in the Bono East Region have been picked up by the police.

The three, namely Yaw Gabriel, 27; Solomon Boateng, 22 and Kwadwo Akins, 21, stole sheep belonging to Suleman Azat at Nsuta in the Techiman Municipality.

They were arrested at Jema in the Kintampo South District while transporting the sheep.

According to the police, Azat had filed a complaint at Nsuta about the stolen animals by thieves on 23rd April, 2019. The following day, the three suspects were arrested in a taxi with registration GR 6261-18, driven by Solomon Boateng with the animals concealed on board.

They were then brought back to Nsuta Police station and detained for further investigation.

Later, Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong, confirmed the arrest and said the suspects were helping the police in their investigations and would be arraigned if found culpable.

—Daily Guide