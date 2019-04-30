NDC Members Clash In Kumasi [Hot Video]

Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kumasi have engaged in a free for all fight.

The nasty fight comes just few weeks after a member of the party was gruesomely killed in the same city by some thugs belonging to the party which used to tout itself while in power as a united party.

In a 27 seconds video available to DGN Online, members of the NDC can be seen at one of its offices trading blows and slaps as an elderly woman tried to separate the fighters.

At one point in the video, a man is seen picking up a bench to hit another person.

It is unclear what led to the current fight but fighting or violence has gradually taken root in the NDC.

Watch the video:

—Daily Guide