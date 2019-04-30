Police Assures Expatriates Safety Over Kidnappers

DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Commander

Section of members of Indian Community at Monday’s meeting. Community members who attended the meeting expressed satisfaction at police effort to arrest the kidnappers.

"The Crime Officer gave us a detailed brief on the investigations which is ongoing and they hope to find the suspects and they also hope to make sure justice is done," says Head of the Indian Community in Kumasi, Avinash Lakhani.

According to him, the meeting afforded members the opportunity to share with police their concerns.

"They've been able to reassure us on the measures they are taken to make sure that all of us are safe and secure on the future," he said.

Regional Crime Officer, ACP Felix Kwasi Cosmos, advised them to avoid actions that could expose them to danger such as discussions of new business plans in public.

Other senior officers in attendance at the Monday evening meeting included the Deputy Regional Commander, DCOP Fred Adu Anim, Staff Officer, Superintendent James Osei Acheampong, Supt Caesar Abanga, in charge of Operations and his deputy ASP Mireku as well as Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo.