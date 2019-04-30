Ghana Exit From IMF Will Employ Creative Mechanisms For Project Financing—Trade Minister

The Trade Minister Kojo Alan Kyerematen indicated that, Ghana has successfully exited the IMF Extended Credit Facility which grants the country opportunity to employ creative mechanisms for projects financing.

Ghana’s delegation included Hon. Joe Ghartey, Minister of Railways Development, Ambassador Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China, and other officials from Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry, Railways and Finance Ministries.

Hon. Joe Ghartey assured the Chinese investors that Government of Ghana is committed to developing the railway sector to help expand the economy and facilitate easy movement.

His Excellency Edward Boateng stated that Ghana needed significant infrastructure development to enable us realise the President’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid and called on the Chinese companies to speed up the processes.

For his part, Mr. Jianjun Wang who is the Director-General of Foreign Capital & Oversea Investment of National Development and Reform Commission of China expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to successfully implement these projects with their Chinese counterparts

He added that, efforts must be expedited on critical issues that are likely to impede the progress made so far.

Mr. Wang assured the Ghanaian delegation of the Chinese government’s readiness to fully ensure the successful implementation of these projects.