Single Spine Salary Structure Outlived It's Purpose, Must Be Reviewed—ICU

“Before the inception of the Single Spine Salary Structure, it was clear that the level of salaries that were being paid were extremely low and that compelled the government to review the salary structure. Now it has run for a while now, and the levels are not seeing the much needed increase, and many of them have run to the top of the scale. The re-engineering implies that we change the levels and the endpoint to endpoint of the salary structure."

According to the General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Solomon Kotei the re-engineering should provide non-discriminatory and fair employee compensation.

The Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) was introduced by the Government and implemented in 2010, to regulate the payment of public service workers especially those under article 190 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News on how the structure has outlived its purpose, Mr Kotei said they will make a case for its re-engineering at this year's tripartite meeting.

Meanwhile, the Sunyani Technical University Chapter of the Technical University Workers Association (TUWAG) has also called for a review of the pay structure to benefit low-income earners in the public service.

According to Mr Kofi Abrefa, the chapter Chairman, basic monthly salaries of junior staff at the university under the government pay policy remained insignificant hence the need for increment.

Speaking at a send-off party for the association’s retired members last week, Mr Abrefa called on the Trades Union Congress (TUC) to push the 10 percent annual increment of public worker wages to at least 15 percent to benefit low-income earners.

—citinewsrooms