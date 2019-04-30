Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30.04.2019 General News

I Will Deal With Kidnapping– Akufo-Addo Assures

Staff Writer
News Photo: Kidnapping statistics for 2018 (Source: Ghana Police Service)
APR 30, 2019 GENERAL NEWS
Photo: Kidnapping statistics for 2018 (Source: Ghana Police Service)

Basbous was abducted by three gunmen suspected to be Nigerians. The ambassador was held hostage in an unknown location until he was rescued by the Police.

Police are currently under pressure to rescue some three girls who were kidnapped in Takoradi, the Western Region.

Meanwhile, three girls remain missing after they were reported kidnapped in Takoradi, the Western Region capital.

430201980620 osjum8x432 3745823139117 3782760407361

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were reported kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The main suspect in the kidnapping case, Sam Udoetuk Wills, has been jailed 18 months for breaking cells.

—Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line