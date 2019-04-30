I Will Deal With Kidnapping– Akufo-Addo Assures

Basbous was abducted by three gunmen suspected to be Nigerians. The ambassador was held hostage in an unknown location until he was rescued by the Police.

Police are currently under pressure to rescue some three girls who were kidnapped in Takoradi, the Western Region.

Meanwhile, three girls remain missing after they were reported kidnapped in Takoradi, the Western Region capital.

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were reported kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The main suspect in the kidnapping case, Sam Udoetuk Wills, has been jailed 18 months for breaking cells.

—Myjoyonline