Senyo Hosi To Speak At 2019 Ghana Day Offshore Technology Conference In Houston

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Mr Senyo Hosi will speak at this year’s Ghana Day-Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) slated for Wednesday, May 8 in Houston, Texas.

Mr Hosi will join renowned experts local and international —a high level discussion on Ghana’s petroleum sector under the theme, ”Developing Local Capability In Ghana’s Oil and Gas Sector.”

He will speak on Ghana’s middle and downstream petroleum sector—the vision of a petroleum hub and a gas economy.

Other co-panelists include Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Energy Minister; Mr Joe Mensah, Country Manager for Kosmos Energy Ghana HC; Mr Kweku Awotwi, Country Manager for Tullow Oil Ghana; Ms Randi Cruz, Country Manager for ExxonMobil E&P Ghana and Dr K.K Sarpong, CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu will deliver the keynote address after a recorded video message from President Akufo-Addo.

This year’s event will feature the crème de la crème of the oil and gas sector. Mr Egbert Faibille Jnr CEO of Petroleum Commission, Hassan Tampuli CEO of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr Patrick Akorli Managing Director and Group CEO of GOIL and Dr Ben Asante CEO of Ghana National Gas Company will also speak at various sessions.

Hon. Vicky Bright, Partner of AddisonBrightSloane and Mr Kimathi Kuenyehia, Partner of Kimathi & Partners will moderate the two sessions.