Don't Site Major Mahama Statue On La Land—Group Warns GAF

A group calling itself the Coalition of La Youth (COLA) has given President Nana Akufo-Addo a one-week ultimatum to order the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to halt putting up a statue of late Major Maxwell Mahama on the land of La.

The coalition contends that the statue of the slain soldier should rather be mounted at Denkyira Obuasi where he was killed almost two years ago, and not on the land of La.

Speaking to Citi News at a press conference, President for COLA, Oscar Nii Odo Glover said the group would be forced to besiege the Jubilee House if the president does not heed their call.

---Citinewsroom