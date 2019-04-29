Prophet Nigel Gaisie Is Disgracing Pastors With 'Fake' Prophecies—Bishop Thunder

An Accra-based popular ‘Man of God’, Bishop Thunder says Prophet Nigel Gaisie is disgracing Pastors with his ‘fake’ prophecies.

According to the leader and founder of Jesus Pentecostal Ministry, he has sighted many false prophets operating in Ghana under the disguise of the Holy Bible, and Bishop Nigel Gaisie is no exception.

Bishop Thunder’s assertion comes after Prophet Nigel Gaisie who is known for his numerous prophecies such as the death of the Late dancehall female musician Ebony Reigns, recently revealed to Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin that his former manager Zack has cast a spell on him using a padlock to lock his voice to stop him from pursuing his music career.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie after causing elephantine controversy with his previous prophecies has again prophesied during his Sermon at his Church on Sunday 28th April 2019, that a popular musician will die before December 2019.

“I saw a big star who is a musician and I saw that he will die before December 31st. The Lord gave me his details and Musiga must pray about it”, Nigel Gaisie revealed.

Many Ghanaians have heavily criticized the activities of the self-acclaimed prophet, and have even called on the Christian Council of Ghana to sanitize his activities.

In a viral video sighted by RazzNews, Bishop Thunder who was also sharing his view on the rampant Prophecies by Prophet Nigel Gaisie revealed that the latter is just a fake prophet who is really disgracing pastors.

According to Bishop Thunder, because of fake prophets like Prophet Nigel Gaisie, he feels extremely shy to reveal he is a pastor.

After cautioning Prophet Nigel Gaisie to desist from giving fake prophecies, Bishop Thunder also warned Ghanaians to be vigilant and stay away from 'fake' prophets.

Kindly watch the video below!

https://youtu.be/tjBrs2LpVAo

Source: Razz News