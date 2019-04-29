Avoid Praise Singers – Pastor To Bono Regional Minister

The new Bono regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson has been urged to be weary of praise-singers and sycophants who are capable of jeopardising her political career.

A Senior Pastor of the Temple of Praise (TOP) Ministries International, Rev. Adu Kyeremeh, who gave the advice entreated the Regional Minister to focus on development in the region inorder to realise the President Akufo-Addo's vision for Ghana.

“Accept criticisms in good faith, focus on development drive across the region and project the positives in your work …..and do not hesitate to consult elders when necessary”, Rev Adu Kyeremeh said at a thanks-giving service organized at the church in honour of Mrs Kumi-Richardson.

“We have many former Ministers in the region. Consult them in your line of duty and let them help you. You were appointed to further help develop the region as a result of the creation of the new regions and you are lucky because Bono region is already developed”, he added.

He advised the regional minister to desist from frequently explaining herself on the media since she has aides to do that on her behalf.

Rev Adu Kyeremeh called on the Minister to keep herself fully abreast of the various laws and regulations governing her work, be proactive and ultimately prove her critics wrong by working hard as the first female Bono Regional Minister.

“Be an ambassador for Christ and your church at your workplace and as a politician. Use the Christian principles as you go to the residency. Learn on the job and I bet you when you abide by laid down rules and regulations you will achieve your set targets.

“You made history when you were appointed as the first female Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sunyani. And you are making history now as the first Bono Regional Minister. Let your name be left as a footprint in the sands of time in the history of the region”, he advised.

He continued, "you can only make us proud by doing your part to erase the erroneous impression that politics is a dirty game. It is dirty for those who are dirty and I know you are not dirty.”

Mrs Kumi Richardson called for unity among the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region to help fast track the region’s development.