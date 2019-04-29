Head Of African Literary Nonprofit Announced A 2019 Global Pluralism Award Finalist

The Global Centre for Pluralism today announced that Deborah Ahenkorah has been selected as a finalist for the 2019 Global Pluralism Award in recognition of her work fostering literary diversity for African children.

Ahenkorah is the co-founder and CEO of the literary non-profit, Golden Baobab, which invests in creators of African content. She will be in Ghana available for interviews this week.

The Global Pluralism Award , which will be granted to three winners on November 20, 2019 in Ottawa, recognizes the extraordinary achievements of organizations, individuals and governments around the world that exemplify living peacefully and productively with diversity.

More about Deborah Ahenkorah

As a child, Ahenkorah loved to read, but found there were very few books that reflected her experience growing up in Ghana. This cultural void prompted her to establish Golden Baobab, which promotes African literature for children and awards the annual Golden Baobab Prize. Open to any African citizen, the Prize invests in creators of African content to publish culturally-relevant children’s books. The organization offers training and connects publishers worldwide with African children’s stories. Ahenkorah also leads African Bureau Stories, a children's publishing social enterprise.

More about the Global Centre for Pluralism

Founded in Ottawa by His Highness the Aga Khan, in partnership with the Government of Canada, the Global Centre for Pluralism was inspired by Canada’s experience as a diverse and inclusive country. Its Global Pluralism Award, conferred every two years, recognizes extraordinary efforts of organizations, individuals and governments around the world that exemplify living peacefully and productively with diversity.

This year, over 500 applications spanning 74 countries were submitted. Three winners will be announced in September and honoured at a ceremony in Ottawa on November 20, 2019. These three winners will each be granted $50,000 (CAD) to advance their work in promoting pluralism.