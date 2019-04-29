UCMAS Ghana Holds 10th Edition Of Its National Competition At Kasoa

The Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) a professional organization dedicated to developing the intellect of children, has held its 10th edition of National competition.

This Year's event was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) - Millennium City, Kasoa, on the theme: "A UCMAS child; A Gift In Today's Competitive world.

The two-day event welcomed a total number of 1,450 children representing 70 schools across the country and awarding a total of 330 children in 17 categories.

Mr. Roger Ohemeng the CEO of Ucmas Ghana in an interview explained that this Year's event was held for two days because it about time they follow the international calendar.

"Last year we said, we are not going to organise it twice a year but rather follow the international calendar by organising it once where we can bring the kids together at one big auditorium that is why we chose Pentecost Convention Centre and I think henceforth our national competition will be held here", he explained.

He noted that this Year's event particular was organized to unearth talents in the children who have proven that they can achieve greater heights when given the requisite training.

He added that the world is now turning into the global village and if the child is not competitive, he or she cannot compete with the world of education.

According to him, this year the international competition will take in Cambodia coming December.

"This year we will be going to Cambodia then to Thailand for our international competition in December. We will leave Ghana on 6th December and return on 16th December but from now to December, our national TV quiz competition on TV will start on TV3 and Joy Prime TV," he announced.

He urged parents to continue to give their wards total support to ensure their children have every strong mental power fit into the competitive world of education today.

Mr. Roger Ohemeng also called on the government to partner with them so that they can extend their services to the public schools as well.

An award was presented to the CEO of Ucmas Ghana Mr. Roger Ohemeng by the executive director of UCIC - Malaysia, Dr. Chew Kan Pang, for his tremendous work as the chief executive officer of UCMAS Ghana.

The event was graced by Dr. Chew Kan Pang, Executive Director of UCIC - Malaysia, Mr. Girish Gurbani, Director, UCMAS West Africa, various Area coordinators, parents, and the media.