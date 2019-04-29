The Hunger Project Holds Dialogue With Stakeholders

Global Board of The Hunger Project (THP) has engaged stakeholders to deliberate on the strategies to make community-led development a practical adoption in Ghana.

The Hunger Project is an international development organization that concentrates on mobilizing and changing mindsets of people to take up local development initiatives that open up communities to improve and sustain their living conditions.

The vision of THP is to see a world where every woman, man, and child live a healthy fulfilling life of self-reliance and dignity.

Mr. Samuel Afrane, the Country Director of the Hunger Project said, the main aim of this project is to promote the eradication of hunger and poverty.

"We believe that poor and hungry people can and will change their situations if they know how, " he said.

According to him, the project has been established in five regions in Ghana with 45 epicentres that would help improve the livelihood of the people.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the President Nana Akufo-Addo, Hon. Rockson Bukari, Minister of State at the Presidency said, H.E the president is aware the of improvement in the individual lives and families brought to communities hosting the 45 epicentres established in the five regions.

He added that the 45 functioning Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds and self-help development projects are a clear testament of the good work they have done in the communities.