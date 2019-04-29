Prof. Asante Urges NDC, NPP To Put Ghana Above Political Interest

Prof. Asante, who was speaking at today’s meeting between both parties at Peduase said, “as we try to comprehend our individual and collective roles in eliminating vigilantism and all its ramifications, I entreat you to consider the following: We owe it to our people to live up to the values and aspirations that propel our forebears to fight for the freedom we currently enjoy and probably even take for granted…Our political leadership, especially the NPP and the NDC have a responsibility to contribute to the fulfillment of these aspirations.”

The Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante has asked the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to put the interest of the nation ahead of their party’s interests.

He said that understanding must guide their submissions for disbanding vigilante groups in the country.

The NPP said it was in full support of the views of the peace council chair, saying it is ready to collaborate with stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the issue of vigilantism.

The party’s chairman, Freddie Blay said that the phenomenon of vigilantism and its ramification must be addressed to save the country from the negative consequences.

For his party, NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo underscored the need for commitment from all stakeholders involved.

“It takes human beings to ensure that solutions are found. The bill itself and its passage will not be a panacea to the challenges that we are facing. What I believe we should do is to be talking frankly and honestly in dealing with this situation…. If we approach it cosmetically, then of course we will still one day find the situation devouring us,” Ofosu Ampofo said.

---citinewsroom