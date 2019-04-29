Carlos Ahenkorah Inspects B5 Plus' $80m 1D1F Steel Project

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, has inspected the progress of work on B5 Plus Limited's $80 one district one factory (1D1F) steel and manufacturing plant project.

His visit to the site at Ningo-Prampram on Friday, April 26, 2019, comes eight months after he cut the sod for work to commence on the project.

It would be recalled that Mr. Ahenkorah was at the site in September 2018 to cut the sod for the commencement of work on the project.

Eight months, Mr. Ahenkorah arrived at the site so surprised about the rapid rate at which progress has been made on the project.

"In entering here, I must say that I am so surprised. I have been overwhelmed with what has been achieved within this short space of eight months," he says.

His visit to the site was also to ascertain in what ways the President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration could help investors undertaking various 1D1F projects.

Management of B5 Plus assured the Deputy Minister and Government that the project would be completed by September 2019.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the steel factory which is to provide about 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Already, about 800 persons have been employed for its construction works, with 2,000 others said to be associated with the project.

Mr. Ahenkorah says the project was a massive one and would be a major game changer for Ghana.

The project in its first phase is expected to save Ghana some $100 million annually in foreign exchange.

Chairman of B5 Plus Company Limited, Mukesh Thakwani, says the aim was to support the realization of Government's 'Made In Ghana' dream.

He, however, pleaded with the government to speed up efforts in providing water, electricity, and security for the project as promised.

The Chairman lamented that the company has had to rely on hiring the services of water tankers daily for construction works, something he says was quite expensive.