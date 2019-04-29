Wisconsin School Of Communications Gets Ultra-Modern Training Studio

School of Communications of Wisconsin International University College (WIUC) has inaugurated an ultra-modern broadcasting studio.

The studio has been established to provide practical opportunities for students to acquire multimedia skills which will set them right and fit for the media industry.

Professor Obeng Mireku, the Vice Chancellors, WIUC said in an address said they are very optimistic that the school would follow in the step of other schools and departments in churning out quality graduates and professionals for the industry.

According to him, "the studio would students the practical skills to compete favourably in the job market. It is also instructive to note that teaching in WIUC infused with entrepreneurship in order to expose our students to opportunities in their respective industries to avoid over-reliance on employment from the government", he said.

He, therefore, appealed to government and all agencies involved in policy making at higher education to support initiatives as exhibited by Wisconsin.

"they can do this by creating an enabling environment that is conducive for institution such as ours to thrive and by resourcing us where possible so that we can create centres of training excellence which attract students from around the world in doing so, we Ghanaians, will build a healthy nation with dedicated and quality workforce", he said.

Speaking at the event as the Guest of Honour, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the minister of communication said, it is so important that the country builds its human capital who would see the opportunities around and put-in digestive contest and put out on various platform both online and terrestrial.

She noted that the government is working hard to start the digital migration process this year, adding that the policy is mandated on 70% local prime-time contest.

She commended the school for their good work done by training students not only from Ghana but from the sub-Saharan region.