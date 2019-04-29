2-year-old Boy Found Dead Between Pile Of Blocks

Nathaniel went missing last Wednesday but was found dead lying in a pile of cement blocks on Friday.

“My neighbour came screaming on Friday evening that they have found the body of my son behind their building but I could not bring myself to go there because I couldn’t look at the body,” Philomena Heyson, his mother, narrated to Joy News’ Henry Kwesi Badu.

According to her, when they finally got confirmation that it was indeed her son, she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

She is yet to come to terms with the reality that someone may have murdered her son, affectionately called Junior.

Nathaniel, the last of three children is described by his mother as “a good friend” and lauded how he always made her laugh with his funny antics.

“We had good conversation and he makes me laugh a lot. I am going to miss him,” the teary mother told the reporter.

His father, Kwame Owusu, wants the police to expedite action and arrest the perpetrators.

Mr Owusu said when he could not find his son on Wednesday, he reported to the Weija police who said they were investigating.

“Now that they have found the body, I want them to find the killer(s) and I will not rest until whoever is responsible is arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

The decomposing body was found behind the house Patience Aryee, a neighbour.

Patience said after her children alerted her after incessant complaints of a foul smell wafting from a pile of blocks.

“Initially we thought it was a dead rat so I went behind my building with my son and found a decomposing body lying in a pile of cement blocks. After removing some blocks we found it was Nathaniel,” a shaken Mrs Aryee said.

Neighbours suspect ritual killing as they claim some body parts were missing when he was found.

“I saw his eyeballs plucked out,” Theresa Doodo, a neighbour who went close to the body when it was found told Joy News.

The body has since been deposited at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

The Weija Police is investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy at Kalabule, a suburb of Weija in the Ga-South municipality.

Mr Owusu said he will never rest until the police conclude their investigations.

---Myjoyonline