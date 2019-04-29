Kpalime New Paramount Chief Vow To Maintain Peace And Unity

The Kpalime Traditional Area in the South Dayi District has installed a 50-year old educationist as Paramount Chief with the name Togbega Atigbladza Agbi Yao VIII.

Togbega Agbi Yao is known in private life as Emmanuel Mawuyram Osae and teaches at the Ghana International School.

He is the third to ascend the throne from Bretuo-one of the three royal clans with his installation ending five years without a paramount chief.

Togbega Agbi Yao exchanged allegiances with sub-chiefs at a colourful oath swearing ceremony at Kpalime Duga on Saturday, which was spiced with performances from cultural and warrior groups from the area and neighbouring towns.

He called for peace and unity for the rapid socio-economic development of the area.

Togbega Agbi Yao said the Kpalime area had lost its educational recognition, with poor results and failing academic structures and called for concerted efforts to fix it.

"Duga was once the envy of many when it comes to education as it produces excellent results in all examinations. Sadly, education in Duga today is a pale shadow of itself," he said.

The Paramount Chief also mentioned challenges of water, access to quality health facilities, and promised to work together with stakeholders to address the challenges.

"While we look up to Central Government to give the Kpalime Traditional Area it's fair share of the national cake, my elders and I are determined to build strategic alliances with all stakeholders to fast track the progress of our people," he said.

Deiga Kwadzo Dei XIII, Paramount Chief of Peki promised to extend the needed support to enable Kpalime regain its past glory.

Nana Osabarima Agyemang Okumnipa II, Mankralo of Boso who chaired the ceremony, also pledged to sustain the unity between the two areas and also promised to support Togbega Agbi Yao achieve his goals.

The event was attended by chiefs from all seven towns under the Kpalime Paramountcy- Toh, Kayira, Tsatee, Todome, Hiama, Kpale, and Wegbe and also Mr Rockson Dafeamekpor, and Mr Patrick Mallet, Member of Parliament and District Chief Executive respectively of South Dayi.

It was under the watch of heavily armed police personnel.

---GNA