Road Safety Tips: Facts About Speeding 

In road traffic, the term speeding refers to the state of a motorist driving at a rate exceeding the legal speed limit. For example, a driver travelling at 60 kilometres per hour along a section of road with a speed limit of 50, is considered to be speeding.

Speeding has been a major contributory factor to crashes that occur on roads in Accra and the country at large.

The physics of a crash

In a crash, it is the amount of kinetic energy that is imparted which causes injuries or death. This kinetic energy increases exponentially with speed. A doubling of speed is not equal to twice as much kinetic energy, but rather a substantial increase much beyond that and it is much more lethal. A 20% increase in speed is roughly a 45% increase in kinetic energy.