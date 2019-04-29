NPP-Denmark Pays Tribute To Hon. T.K. Tedam

The Denmark Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP-Denmark) hereby joins millions of party faithful both in Ghana and around the world in expressing sadness of the unexpected passing of one of the foremost pillars of our (the UP) tradition in Ghana politics, Honourable Clement Kubindiwor Tedam.

We extend our condolences to the bereaved family and the many party stalwarts, including the current president of the Republic, who worked closely with him and thus personally feel this great loss. May the almighty God grant his family, loved ones and our party strength and guidance as we struggle to come terms with such an irreplaceable loss.

Sir, your departure has left a huge vacuum in your family, our great party and Ghana as a whole. The diligence, humility, decency and loyalty with which you conducted yourself as a public servant spanning over six decades is an inspiration to all Ghanaians.

For us, you will be best remembered for the calm and matured influence you brought to bear on the party when it (the party) was going through turbulent times which led to the suspensions of our then Chairman and General Secretary of the party. Those were some of the darkest moments in the party’s history when all was gloom and many feared would lead to another crushing defeat at the hands of the NDC in the 2016 elections. However, due in great part to your wise influence, the party weathered the storm and went on to win the most decisive victory in the history of our fourth republic. Sir, we are greatly inspired by your unmatched dedication to the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition right until your unfortunate demise. Indeed, you passed on at the advance age of 96 whilst still serving the party in important roles as the chair of council of elders and a member of the vetting committee. On this note, the NPP-Denmark strongly urges the national leadership of the party to work to instill this great man’s work ethics, loyalty, humility and decency in the party’s rank and file.

Patriot C.K., you served your nation well and you were a blessing to mother Ghana and the UP tradition in particular. You will forever be missed. Rest in Peace, Sir!

The Executive Committee

NPP-Denmark