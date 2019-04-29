Manhyia Lifts Ban On Funeral Rites In Kumasi

The ban on funeral rites in the Ashanti Kingdom will come to an end today. The Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene, imposed a three-week funeral ban in the kingdom.

The ban formed part of activities marking Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 20 years on the Golden Stool.

Otumfuo will also perform the Busumuru rites at the Manhyia Palace today before the ban is eventually lifted.

This will, therefore, pave way for people who have lost their friends and loved ones to perform their funeral.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended the Golden Stool in April 1999, and his reign has been successful so far.

A grand durbar marking his 20-year milestone was held at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

The event was graced by President Akufo-Addo and other top dignitaries.

Last Friday, the Presidency organised a state banquet to honour Otumfuo for his unique service to Ghana.

---Daily Guide