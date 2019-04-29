Tamale St Charles Lwanga Seminary Catches Fire

Some students of St Charles Lwanga Boys Seminary in Tamale were left with nothing when portions of the Cardinal Dery Dormitory which was spared after last month’s fire outbreak was gutted by fire on Sunday.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Assistant Headmaster in-charge of Administration, John Achim, said, three rooms which house about 70 students were affected.

She stated that but for the swift response from the Ghana National Fire Service, the impact of the fire would have been huge.

A visit to the school on Monday morning saw the belongings of students and school properties destroyed.

Affected students were seen loitering on the school’s premises.

Speaking to Citi News, the Regional Commander for the Ghana National fire service, Emmanuel Ofori Adjei said investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the recurring fire outbreaks.

“We received a distress call from the school that one of the dormitories were burning, so we dispatched our men to the scene. They were able to bring the fire under control within an hour. This is the second time such incident had occurred within this year. We are not suspecting any foul play but we are still investigating to find out the cause of the fire outbreaks,” he added.

While the school is still battling to rehabilitate the affected structures, this new development has come to worsen the plight of students.

Some of the affected students who spoke to Citi News said they have lost all their belongings and no longer feel safe in the school.

Currently, the school has only one dormitory left to accommodate students.

—citinewsroom