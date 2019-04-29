U/E/R: Nabdam Gets Health Centre

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nabdam Constituency Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaani has commissioned a health centre at Nangodi in the Nabdam district of the Upper East Region to improve service delivery.

The ten bed capacity health centre with a theatre for surgical operations will augment the initial two bed Nangodi health centre.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony, the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane explained that his first visit to the Nangodi health centre revealed that they had limited space for patients and hence his decision to use his common fund to put up the new structure.

“During my first visit to the health centre, I realized they could only admit two patients which I find disturbing.”

“So, I asked myself if the facility received more patients for admission what would be their fate since the facility could only admit two patients. It is for this reason, I decided to use about GHc20,000 to upgrade the facility”.

He added that, the new facility brings relieve to residents of the area as patients will no longer be referred to Bolgatanga due to lack of space and beds.

He also pledged to occasionally perform surgeries for patients of the area as and when necessary to improve quality health care in the area.

He impressed on the people to make the Nangodi health centre their first point of call whenever they fall sick.

Agnes Anamoo, District Chief Executive for the area said her office and the office of the MP are committed to bringing development closer to the people.

She charged management of the health center to take proper care of the new facility and further hinted that, plans were far advanced to getting a District Hospital.

Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaani

Nabdam District Director of Health, Meiri Sediu said, the facility will reduce the number of referrals to secondary health care centres as it could now admit more patients at a time.

She also appealed for upgrading more health centres in the area for better health service delivery.

—citinewsroom