1000 Sign Online Petition To Find kidnapped Takoradi Girls

The online petition initiated by Child Rights International is asking Ghanaians to support the families to demand the whereabouts of the girls – 26 days after the assurance from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“We know where the girls are,” the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah told reporters last earlier this month.

Executive Director of Child Rights International Bright Appiah told Joy News that in two weeks the petition will be submitted to the relevant quarters for action.

Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, said the petition has the backing of the families of the kidnapped girls.

According to Mr Appiah, when his outfit visited the families at Diabene and Kansaworado in Takoradi, they were one in their condemnation of the way the police is dealing with them.

Spokesperson for the families, Michael Grant Hayford, lamented, “she came up to say they know where the girls are, and it’s getting to one month now, there’s nothing like information reaching us that, oh the girls are here, we should come and see them, there’s nothing like that”.

Pointing at the mother of Priscilla Bentum who was weeping, an elderly uncle of the missing girl Stephen Agyekum stated:“ Look at this woman, if she dies, it will be because of the utterances of the police.”

“Whenever she calms down, the police come up with something to make her grieve, even more, it’s not fair,” he added.

—Myjoyonline