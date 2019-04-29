NDC, NPP Anti-vigilantism Talk Begins Today

The ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) — on disbanding political vigilante groups will resume later today [Monday] under the facilitation of the National Peace Council.

Today's meeting will be the second after an initial meeting held three weeks ago.

The President in his state of the Nation Address in February urged the two parties to meet to come up with ways to deal with the menace.

Government subsequently tabled before Parliament a bill to disband such groups.

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante who confirmed today’s meeting to Citi News said “I'll not give details with respect of what is going to happen” at the meeting .

The first meeting generated a lot of controversy with the parties accusing each other of bad faith.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia expressed disappointment in the outcome of the first meeting.

Speaking on Eyewitness News after the meeting earlier in April, Asiedu Nketia said his expectations were not met because the NPP and NDC could not agree on the scope of discussion.

“Generally the summary of my impression is that I was disappointed about the outcome of the meeting,” he said.

But the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buabeng Asamoah , on the other hand, threatened a halt in the ongoing discussions saying the General Secretary of the NDC was acting in bad faith.

He contended that the decision of the latter to put a spin on talks that were held behind closed doors in the public domain was in breach of the rules of engagement.

“How can an eminent politician like Asiedu Nketia go round saying things that indeed I can just say is an interpretation of his own facts. I will not breach the trust except to say that if he continues that way, he will break the trust,” he said.

