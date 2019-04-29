Mass Registration For Ghana Card Begins Today

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will today [Monday] begin the mass registration and issuance of the National Identification Card known Ghana Card in the Greater Accra Region.

The NIA began the pilot project of the Ghana card in the Adentan Municipality in November 2018 with over one hundred and twenty thousand people issued with the cards.

The exercise will take place today in the various municipalities in the Greater Accra region.

It is expected to end on July 6 after which it would be extended to the other regions.

The registration process would enable persons from the age of 15 to be captured onto the National Identity Register and issued with the national card.

Head of Corporate affairs at the NIA, Francis Palmdeti told Citi News that the Authority has learnt lessons from its pilot project and was ready to commence the mass registration.

He said the exercise will be done region by region for persons age 15 and above, adding that registration for persons below the age of 15 will begin next year.

“We have taken some lessons from the pilot project and we are ready to start registering the entire Greater Accra West from Monday. Once we are done, we will move on to Volta Region. We plan going region by region. We will continue registering Ghanaians 15 years and above. We plan on registering those below 15 next year,” he said.

Some municipalities within the Greater Accra region have already taken delivery of equipment for the registration which commences later today.

Ghanaians outside the country will not be left out in the exercise.

According to a statement from the NIA, the registration for the National Identification Cards will be extended to Ghanaians in the after the completion of the exercise in Ghana.

“The registration exercise will also be extended to cover Ghanaians in the diaspora following the completion of the domestic registration. NIA will undertake this exercise in close collaboration with Ghanaian Missions abroad and the Office of Diaspora Relations at the Presidency,” a statement from the NIA said.

—citinewsroom