NPP's National Council Committees Inaugurated [Full List]
Staff Writer
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially inaugurated all the standing and ad-hoc committees of its National Council as required by the party’s constitution.
The committees include: the Constitution and Legal Committee, the Vetting Committee, the Finance Committee, the Elections Committee, the Disciplinary Committee and the Communications Committee.
The rest are; the Organisational Committee, the Research Committee, the Events Committee, the ICT Committee, as well as the Welfare and the Dispute Resolution Committee.
They are to assume their respective roles in helping to administer the party in pursuance to the NPP constitution and applicable laws and regulations.
During the inauguration ceremony held at the Party's head office in Accra, all the persons appointed to serve on these committees were made to take the relevant oaths of office.
Mr Freddy Blay, the National Chairman of the NPP, who inaugurated the committee, explained that the members were carefully chosen on the basis of their competences and expertise in the relevant fields.
He, therefore, tasked them to work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.
Madam Elizabeth Ohene, on behalf of the committee members, expressed their gratitude, to the party’s leadership and the national council, for the honour, and assured the party’s rank and file of their unwavering commitment to serving the party with dignity and diligence in accordance with their official oaths.
NPP's National Council Committees Inaugurated [Full List]
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially inaugurated all the standing and ad-hoc committees of its National Council as required by the party’s constitution.
The committees include: the Constitution and Legal Committee, the Vetting Committee, the Finance Committee, the Elections Committee, the Disciplinary Committee and the Communications Committee.
The rest are; the Organisational Committee, the Research Committee, the Events Committee, the ICT Committee, as well as the Welfare and the Dispute Resolution Committee.
They are to assume their respective roles in helping to administer the party in pursuance to the NPP constitution and applicable laws and regulations.
During the inauguration ceremony held at the Party's head office in Accra, all the persons appointed to serve on these committees were made to take the relevant oaths of office.
Mr Freddy Blay, the National Chairman of the NPP, who inaugurated the committee, explained that the members were carefully chosen on the basis of their competences and expertise in the relevant fields.
He, therefore, tasked them to work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.
Madam Elizabeth Ohene, on behalf of the committee members, expressed their gratitude, to the party’s leadership and the national council, for the honour, and assured the party’s rank and file of their unwavering commitment to serving the party with dignity and diligence in accordance with their official oaths.
The following are the various Committees:
FINANCE COMMITTEE
1 Sekyere Abankwa (Chairman)
2 Francis Nyonyonu
3 Adelaide Ahwireng
4 Nana Adwoa Dokua
5 Alhassan Tampuli
6 Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah
7 Samba Baantima Adam Mohammed
CONSTITUTIONAL & LEGAL COMMITTEE
1 Frank Davies (Chairman)
2 Godfred Yeboah Dame
3 Gary Nimako Marfo
4 Kow Essuman
5 Joyce Attafuah
6 Joseph Kpemka
7 Joyce Opoku Boateng
ORGANIZATIONAL COMMITTEE
1 Rita Asobayire (Chairperson)
2 Kofi Marfo
3 Sylvester Tetteh
4 Joyce Zempare
5 Archibald Cobbinah
6 Samuel Awuku
7 Mahamoud Mahama
RESEARCH COMMITTEE
1 Hon. Yaw Baah (Chairman)
2 Dr. Ebenezer Owusu
3 Ayisha Salifu
4 Hon. O.B. Amoah
5 Hon. Bryan Acheampong
6 Prince Aboagye
7 Dr. Peter Twumasi
8 Evans Nimako
9 Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah
10 Vincent Frimpong Manu
11 Brigadier Odei
12 Ama Frimpongmaa
13 Sherika A. Isahaku
NATIONAL DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE
1 Elizabeth Ohene (Chairperson)
2 Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu
3 Hon. Ursula Gifty Owusu-Ekuful
4 Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson
5 Godfred Yeboah Dame
6 Robert Kingsford Kutin Jnr.
7 Alex Quaynor
8 Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahman
VETTING COMMITTEE
1 Peter Mac Manu (Chairman)
2 Sekyere Abankwa
3 Frank Davies
4 Rita Asobayire
5 Hon. Yaw Baah
6 Elizabeth Ohene
7 C.K. Tedam
8 Hon. Cecilia Dapaah
9 Oboshie Sai Coffie
ADHOC COMMITTEES
DISPUTE RESOLUTION COMMITTEE
1 Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (Chairperson)
2 Dr. Jimmy Herman
3 Hon. S.K. Boafo
4 Kwadwo Yeboah Fordjour
5 Mrs. Agnes Okudzeto
6 Mrs. Goergina Kusi
7 Hon. Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor
8 Eddie Annan
9 Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahman
WELFARE COMMITTEE
1 Aryitey Boafo Chairman
2 Hon. James Appeatu
3 Esther Edzeane
4 Mrs. Mary Porche-Oduro
5 Hon. Dr. Gladys Norley Ashitey
6 Mabel Sarpong
7 Collins Nuamah
8 Kate Gyamfua
9 Kweku Ofori Asiamah
ELECTIONS COMMITTEE
1 Hon. Dan Botwe (Chairman)
2 Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah
3 Peter Mac Manu
4 John Boadu
5 Evans Nimako
6 Hon. Isaac K. Asiamah
7 Mohammed Amin Adam
8 Ato Williams
9 Sam Dentu
10 Mohammed Adjei Sowah
11 Dr. Clifford Braimah
12 Hon. O.B. Amoah
13 Dr. Kwaku Afriyie
EVENTS & CONFERENCE COMMITTEE
1 Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah (Chairman)
2 Samuel Yeboah
3 Francisca Anyorkor Boateng Amponsem
4 Vida Dugbatey
5 Ato Williams
6 Augustina Osei
7 Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi
8 Hon. Benjamin Kofi Ayeh
9 Abraham Amoakohene
10 Hon. Ben Abdallah Bandah
11 Hajia Adiza Issahaku
12 Aziz Abdul Futa
13 Kate Gyamfua
COMMUNICATION COMMITTEE
1 Oboshie Sai Coffie (Chairperson)
2 Hon. Nana Akomea
3 Hon. Henry Kwabena Kokofu
4 Francese Essiam
5 Hon. Elizabeth Ohene
6 Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
7 Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa
9 Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
10 Kofi Ofosu Nkansah
11 Pius Enam Hadzide
12 Yaw Adomako Baafi
13 Nana Boakye
14 Wofa Kwabena Kwakye
ADDITIONS TO THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF ELDERS
1 Hon. Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor
2 Dr. Amoako Tuffour
3 J.K. Mensah
4 Prof. Dominic Fobih
5 Ato Hamilton
6 Kwesi Abeasi
7 Dr. Francis Akuamoah Boateng
8 Madam Sussie Mensah
9 Dr. Quartey Papafio Glover
10 Rev. Prof. Asanti Antwi
11 Mahami Salifu
12 Alhaji Amadu Aminu
13 Dr. Donkor Fordjour
14 Kwadwo Antwi Adjei
15 Kwadwo Afari
—GNA