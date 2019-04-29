NPP's National Council Committees Inaugurated [Full List]

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially inaugurated all the standing and ad-hoc committees of its National Council as required by the party’s constitution.

The committees include: the Constitution and Legal Committee, the Vetting Committee, the Finance Committee, the Elections Committee, the Disciplinary Committee and the Communications Committee.

The rest are; the Organisational Committee, the Research Committee, the Events Committee, the ICT Committee, as well as the Welfare and the Dispute Resolution Committee.

They are to assume their respective roles in helping to administer the party in pursuance to the NPP constitution and applicable laws and regulations.

During the inauguration ceremony held at the Party's head office in Accra, all the persons appointed to serve on these committees were made to take the relevant oaths of office.

Mr Freddy Blay, the National Chairman of the NPP, who inaugurated the committee, explained that the members were carefully chosen on the basis of their competences and expertise in the relevant fields.

He, therefore, tasked them to work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Madam Elizabeth Ohene, on behalf of the committee members, expressed their gratitude, to the party’s leadership and the national council, for the honour, and assured the party’s rank and file of their unwavering commitment to serving the party with dignity and diligence in accordance with their official oaths.

The following are the various Committees:

FINANCE COMMITTEE

1 Sekyere Abankwa (Chairman)

2 Francis Nyonyonu

3 Adelaide Ahwireng

4 Nana Adwoa Dokua

5 Alhassan Tampuli

6 Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah

7 Samba Baantima Adam Mohammed

CONSTITUTIONAL & LEGAL COMMITTEE

1 Frank Davies (Chairman)

2 Godfred Yeboah Dame

3 Gary Nimako Marfo

4 Kow Essuman

5 Joyce Attafuah

6 Joseph Kpemka

7 Joyce Opoku Boateng

ORGANIZATIONAL COMMITTEE

1 Rita Asobayire (Chairperson)

2 Kofi Marfo

3 Sylvester Tetteh

4 Joyce Zempare

5 Archibald Cobbinah

6 Samuel Awuku

7 Mahamoud Mahama

RESEARCH COMMITTEE

1 Hon. Yaw Baah (Chairman)

2 Dr. Ebenezer Owusu

3 Ayisha Salifu

4 Hon. O.B. Amoah

5 Hon. Bryan Acheampong

6 Prince Aboagye

7 Dr. Peter Twumasi

8 Evans Nimako

9 Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

10 Vincent Frimpong Manu

11 Brigadier Odei

12 Ama Frimpongmaa

13 Sherika A. Isahaku

NATIONAL DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

1 Elizabeth Ohene (Chairperson)

2 Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu

3 Hon. Ursula Gifty Owusu-Ekuful

4 Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson

5 Godfred Yeboah Dame

6 Robert Kingsford Kutin Jnr.

7 Alex Quaynor

8 Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahman

VETTING COMMITTEE

1 Peter Mac Manu (Chairman)

2 Sekyere Abankwa

3 Frank Davies

4 Rita Asobayire

5 Hon. Yaw Baah

6 Elizabeth Ohene

7 C.K. Tedam

8 Hon. Cecilia Dapaah

9 Oboshie Sai Coffie

ADHOC COMMITTEES

DISPUTE RESOLUTION COMMITTEE

1 Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (Chairperson)

2 Dr. Jimmy Herman

3 Hon. S.K. Boafo

4 Kwadwo Yeboah Fordjour

5 Mrs. Agnes Okudzeto

6 Mrs. Goergina Kusi

7 Hon. Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor

8 Eddie Annan

9 Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahman

WELFARE COMMITTEE

1 Aryitey Boafo Chairman

2 Hon. James Appeatu

3 Esther Edzeane

4 Mrs. Mary Porche-Oduro

5 Hon. Dr. Gladys Norley Ashitey

6 Mabel Sarpong

7 Collins Nuamah

8 Kate Gyamfua

9 Kweku Ofori Asiamah

ELECTIONS COMMITTEE

1 Hon. Dan Botwe (Chairman)

2 Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

3 Peter Mac Manu

4 John Boadu

5 Evans Nimako

6 Hon. Isaac K. Asiamah

7 Mohammed Amin Adam

8 Ato Williams

9 Sam Dentu

10 Mohammed Adjei Sowah

11 Dr. Clifford Braimah

12 Hon. O.B. Amoah

13 Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

EVENTS & CONFERENCE COMMITTEE

1 Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah (Chairman)

2 Samuel Yeboah

3 Francisca Anyorkor Boateng Amponsem

4 Vida Dugbatey

5 Ato Williams

6 Augustina Osei

7 Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi

8 Hon. Benjamin Kofi Ayeh

9 Abraham Amoakohene

10 Hon. Ben Abdallah Bandah

11 Hajia Adiza Issahaku

12 Aziz Abdul Futa

13 Kate Gyamfua

COMMUNICATION COMMITTEE

1 Oboshie Sai Coffie (Chairperson)

2 Hon. Nana Akomea

3 Hon. Henry Kwabena Kokofu

4 Francese Essiam

5 Hon. Elizabeth Ohene

6 Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

7 Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa

9 Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

10 Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

11 Pius Enam Hadzide

12 Yaw Adomako Baafi

13 Nana Boakye

14 Wofa Kwabena Kwakye

ADDITIONS TO THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF ELDERS

1 Hon. Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor

2 Dr. Amoako Tuffour

3 J.K. Mensah

4 Prof. Dominic Fobih

5 Ato Hamilton

6 Kwesi Abeasi

7 Dr. Francis Akuamoah Boateng

8 Madam Sussie Mensah

9 Dr. Quartey Papafio Glover

10 Rev. Prof. Asanti Antwi

11 Mahami Salifu

12 Alhaji Amadu Aminu

13 Dr. Donkor Fordjour

14 Kwadwo Antwi Adjei

15 Kwadwo Afari

—GNA