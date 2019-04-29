GRA, NLA Join Heads To Collect More Revenue

The MoU between GRA and NLA is expected to create an enabling environment for the realisation of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's agenda of Ghana Beyond Aid.

The agreement is also expected to propel the country into a cash-lite society.

The collaboration between GRA and NLA will be beneficial to both parties and the Government in the following ways:

1. Increase visibility, availability and accessibility of GRA and NLA services across the country mainly through the platform of NLA-Private Sector led Solar-powered E-Kiosks.

2. Organise training programmes aimed at developing and empowering NABCO recruits as well as ensure the deployment and monitoring of the NABCO beneficiaries to undertake TIN Registration exercises in order to broaden the tax base.

3. Ensure the implementation of Voluntary Tax Compliance especially in the informal sector of the economy.

4. Collectively use E-Kiosks and lottery to enhance VAT Penetration across the country.

5. The solar-powered E-Kiosks would be used for registration of new taxpayers, receive the completion of tax returns and ensure verification of tax clearance certificate.

6. The GRA and NLA collaboration would help to promote and strengthen the provision of digital services and the overall digitalization of the Ghanaian Economy.

Moreover, the collaboration between GRA and NLA would help to maximise revenue mobilisation and create jobs in Ghana, especially for the Youth.

Both GRA and NLA are mandated by Acts of Parliament to mobilize revenue for Government towards national development.

NLA, established under Act 722, is the sole body responsible for the regulation, supervision, conduct and management of lotto and lotteries in Ghana whereas GRA established under Act 791 as a semi-autonomous body is responsible for collecting, assessing and accounting for tax revenues.