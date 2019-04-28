Takoradi Kidnapped Girls: Heads Must Roll At CID – Security Expert

Fraud and Security analyst, Richard Kumadoe

Mr Richard Kumadoe, a Security Analyst questions the uncertainty of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on the whereabouts of the Takoradi kidnapped girls.

He described the inconsistent stance by the Police CID as “ridiculous”.

Mr Kumadoe was contributing to discussions of the issue on TV3’s "The Key Points" on Saturday, April 27.

He stated that the police pronouncement is not helping matters and, “by now, heads should be rolling."

The security expert bemoaned the way the CID is handling the matter, saying, "it leaves much to be desired."

Commenting on the issues as co-panelists on the program, Brigadier General (rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, a former Chief of Defence Staff, expressed shock at the temerity of the Director General of the CID, COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo Danquah, over the progress report, an assurance she gave the family of Priscilla Koranchie, one of the victims.

“I am surprised that the Commissioner of Police came out with this statement,” the former military officer observed.

He added that kidnapping issues are not easy to resolve, urging the police to be circumspect in their public pronouncements in relation to this kidnapped case of the Takoradi girls.

Mr Bright Appiah, Executive Director of Child Rights International, who was also on the program, demanded proper coordination between the police and families of the victims.

He further suggested a representative be appointed to brief the families on each step made by the police in investigations before going to press.

Some media outlets on Wednesday, April 24, reported that the three kidnapped girls have been rescued and are receiving treatment at a BNI health facility ready to be handed to their families.

But the police in a statement denied the claims and said the girls have not been found yet.

The Service, however, assured that efforts have been intensified to rescue the missing girls.