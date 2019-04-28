MTN Launches Smart Feature Phone

MTN in partnership with MicFrim Enterprise has introduced KaiOS device — a combination of feature and smartphone specs.

The MTN Smart Feature comes with exciting and beneficial apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and Google maps.

It is a dual SIM Android Smartphone operating on 3G internet speed, with Quad-core high-speed Processor, an internal memory of 512MB.

The device has 5MP rear and 2MP front camera with a double LED flash. The MTN Smart feature phone goes for GH₵ 150.00 with free 500MB data bundle monthly for 6months.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Selorm Adadevoh said customers no longer need to worry about cost when it comes to choosing between feature phones and smartphones.

He noted that MTN Smart presents an entirely new category of smartphones that have the power to drive the penetration of smartphones across the country while becoming an enabler of the digital transformation.

Together with MicFrim Enterprise, Mr Adadevoh indicated that MTN has become a driver of affordable and reliable technology across the country.

According to him, MTN partnered with Original Device Manufacturers to design entry level smartphones which were affordable and powered by very good and competitive data plans which encouraged more people to experience the benefits of the use of smartphones.

He said they believe that access to digital products and services will change the lives of our customers for the better.

“Digital access to education, healthcare, media, entertainment, financial services, and to the Internet are all avenues to enhance the way we live our lives; and MTN’s vision is to enable access to telecommunications and digital services for the benefits of our customers,” Mr Adadevoh stressed.

The General Manager of MICFRIM Enterprise, Frimpong Michael Amponsah said for the millions of people who previously couldn't have access to the internet due to either unavailability of the device to suit their peculiar needs, or its affordability, the MTN Smart T and S is the solution.

He emphasised that the Smart Feature phone is to gradually migrate entry level smartphone users to full smartphone and heavy data users over time.

Mr Amponsah noted that the new device is only one of the many products MTN together with MICFRIM will be introducing to excite their valued customers.