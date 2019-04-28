Sri Lanka Bleeds, Lets Us All Say No To Religious Violence

I weep with all Sri Lankans around the globe, I weep with everyone who lost any close person or got a close person maimed through the Sri Lanka bombing, may perpetrators of the heinous Sri Lanka suicide bomb attack in Colombo be brought to justice in the soonest, as a result I will plead with the international anti-terrorist agencies to collaborate with its local agencies in Sri Lanka to help expedite finality to the investigation surrounding this bombing which claimed more 300 lives, and has gotten more than 600 injured after some churches and hotels in Colombo, Capital of Sri Lanka got attacked by some Suicide bombers.

I just don't understand why the peaceful co-existence of Christians and Muslims in joyous harmony in Ghana cannot be replicated around the world. I will applaud and commend the leaders of the respective religions in Ghana for putting in place things which has been able to bear such fruits among members of the two religions in the country. A case study the world must hesitate to learn from. Not forgetting, I will on the second note commend the Muslims in Sri Lanka for sending a strong message to perpetrators of that religious crime that they are not in support and will not be a partner of their barbaric activities, a stand I must admit I am really proud of.

Furthermore, I will plead with the Muslim leadership in the world to come out to condemn this huge atrocity against humanity as the Muslim community in Sri Lanka had come out to do.

Hhhmm, may God be praised always.

BY Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Member, Critical Thinkers International