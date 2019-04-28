What Help Do African Leaders Want From God Again?

What help can God offer a woman who doesn’t know how to cook if she has a mouth to feed? To make it easier for the woman to feed the children, God provides her with all the ingredients, including the tomatoes, onions, combined meat and fish, garden eggs, and whatever is necessary, yet the woman couldn't prepare the meal.

This is just a symbolic representation of the situation in Africa. There is everything in the soil of Africa to make the continent one of the greatest, strongest and richest continents in the world, yet African leaders don’t know how to utilize or make good use of the rich minerals God has provided on the black continent of Africa.

The Second World War started in 1939 and came to an end in 1945. During the war, many countries didn’t only suffer causalities but severe bombardment and destruction. For example, Germany, Poland, and Japan suffered massive destruction. Many cities became a rubble pile of ruins, while the war didn’t affect Africa which was then under the conquest of colonial masters.

Under heavy bombardment, all the large cities, the industries and the transportation networks in Japan were severely damaged, while the occupation by the Allied Powers, which started in August 1945, came to an end in April 1952. Thus, in reality, Japan gains its freedom 67 years ago in the month of April 2019.

Ghana gained its independence on March 6, 1957, that is sixty-two years ago. If one takes into consideration the massive destruction of Japan in 1945, and how quickly the country has been restored, you can clearly see how Africa, including our dear Ghana, is far behind development. It has taken Japan sixty-seven years to be more powerful politically and economically, while Ghana still struggles six-two years after independence.

Every African leader in power thinks he is doing better but if they take their time to analyze and evaluate their service to the nation, they will identify their flaws to do better. How can Germany, Poland, and Japan develop very rapidly, while my country has all the rich mineral that could make it one of the best countries in the world, yet the leaders can’t find their way through?

In whatever service African leaders are rendering, they should also remember tomorrow because the next generation will profess their works.