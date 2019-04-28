Anxiety In Afram Plains As 16 People Missing

The Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North says some men in military and police uniform with a female foreigner in a rambo style arrested nine people in Edrakpota, one of the communities on the Didja Island on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Seven other children who were present at the time of the arrest cannot be found.

According to Hon. Betty Krosbi Nana Afua Mensah, the whereabouts of children who escaped into the bush to seek cover as a result of gunshots by the uniformed security men cannot be traced.

The MP believes the children have been kidnapped following hours of searching.

"The situation has created a state of anxiety in the affected communities as parents are worried about the whereabout of their children," she stated.

The MP added that they are yet to receive any information as to who ordered the arrest of the nine men.

According to her, effort to contact the Afram Plains police and Abotiase police have proved futile.

Read MP's full statement below:

For Immediate Release

MILITARY MEN KIDNAPPED CHILDREN IN AFRAIM PLAINS IN RAMBOO STYLE

On Saturday, April, 27, 2019 between the hours 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, four (4) speed boats carrying men in military and police uniforms with one (1) white woman went to some Island communities in the Afram Plains North Constituency without any provocation amidst gunshots and in the process arrested nine (9) of my constituents.

The incident occurred at Edrakpota, one of the communities on the Didja Island which comprises 86 communities.

The action by the uniformed Security men created fear and panic causing women and children to run into the bush for cover.

The whereabout of seven (7) of the children who escaped into the bush cannot be traced 24 hours after that unfortunate incident.

No explanation was offered for the act and no one knows who ordered the arrest since contact with the Afram Plains police and Abotiase police have proven futile.

The situation has created a state of anxiety in the affected communities as parents are worried about the whereabout of their children.

My efforts as the MP for the area to seek answers from the Police has yielded no result.

The action by the uniformed men can only be described as kidnapping.

May I use this opportunity to appeal to the Police High Command both at the Eastern Regional and National levels to intervene as a matter of urgency to find and relocate the missing children with their parents.

The nine residents (men) arrested should be released with immediate effect.

I also demand immediate answers as to who ordered the unprofessional arrest of the nine residents and for what reasons/ offence.

Thank you.

Signed

Hon Betty Krosbi Nana Afua Mensah

(MP, Afram Plains North Constituency).